Janet Lee (Baker) Armijo

Janet was a natural teacher but chose to remain home while her children were young. She took the lessons she learned from her mother and infused the household with love and laughter. Her children never doubted that they were her priority and the lights of her life. Memories were made; evening picnics on the Gallatin River or up Hyalite, watching her children at many, many baseball and basketball games and attending innumerable band concerts and recitals. Many evenings were spent with friends and teammates of the Karl Marks/Colombos softball team. As Molly and Reed got older, she added her name to the substitute teacher roles and soon became a mainstay at Bozeman High School. She paid her dues, and eventually earned a fulltime job as an English teacher at BHS. She became a beloved teacher and colleague, quick to fun and laughter. At every opportunity, she and Joe would find time to share their love of the outdoors with a good hike followed by a cold beer.