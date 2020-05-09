SHERIDAN—On November 16, 2019, Janet Lee Davis Hegg, held closely and grasped gently by her husband, Larry; daughter, Tobi; and son, Chad, surrendered her soul to our Lord and Savior.
Janet’s pain and suffering were eased by the compassionate, loving care of the Big Horn Hospice nurses and clergy.
Previous weeks found their home filled and their driveway jammed with family and friends from all over. Janet’s sister, Nancy; brothers, Ken (Carol), and Danny (Lori) loved and supported her throughout her battle. Her lifelong friend, Janeen Capshaw King and dear friend, Neesy Harris, were there nearly to the last minute preparing food, house cleaning, running errands and giving all they could to assist.
Janet Lee Hoyt was born on September 16, 1952, in Hot Springs, South Dakota. The second child of Kenneth and Lois Hoyt, she spent her younger years growing up in the Continental Oil patches at Meadow Creek and Linch, Wyoming.
The family then moved to Glenrock, Wyoming, where she graduated from Glenrock High school in 1971.
In 1972, Janet married Charles Davis. This union was the beginning of Janet’s true calling — mother, homemaker and rancher. Their daughter, Tobi, was born in 1973 and son, Chad, in 1975.
Following employment at ranches in the Glenrock area, the family moved to Cora, Wyoming, to operate the Black Butte Ranch for absentee owners. It is here Janet found her passion for ranching.
It was in her next stage of life where Janet began a whole new journey when she found a reflection of her soul in Larry Hegg. Janet and Larry built their retirement home on six acres of hay ground in Sheridan, Wyoming.
It wasn’t until the last stage of her life where her ultimate destiny would be revealed through her grandchildren. Every summer, Tanner, Taia, Davis, Stella, Adele, Noah and Lily would spend their long summer days with “Mamma Janet,” aka Grandma Janet, in Sheridan, enjoying the freedom her six acres had to offer. Here she found her perfect life, grooming extensive flower gardens, tending a big garden and picking berries, much of this canned for future use.
Simplistic complexity describes Janet profoundly. Her purse was hardly larger than a man’s wallet, but you could always find needle nose pliers and a pocket knife.
When the deep snow of the Wind Rivers and the Upper Green have subsided, Janet’s ashes, accompanied by one or many of her cherished caricature dragonflies, will be spread over her favorite view of the Upper Green.
“Mamma Janet,” Grandma Janet, we still hear, but cannot see you.
Janet was preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth and Lois Hoyt.
A celebration of life will be held at her home in Sheridan during a safe time when her flowers are in bloom.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.