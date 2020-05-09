Janet Lee Davis Hegg

It was in her next stage of life where Janet began a whole new journey when she found a reflection of her soul in Larry Hegg. Janet and Larry built their retirement home on six acres of hay ground in Sheridan, Wyoming.

It wasn’t until the last stage of her life where her ultimate destiny would be revealed through her grandchildren. Every summer, Tanner, Taia, Davis, Stella, Adele, Noah and Lily would spend their long summer days with “Mamma Janet,” aka Grandma Janet, in Sheridan, enjoying the freedom her six acres had to offer. Here she found her perfect life, grooming extensive flower gardens, tending a big garden and picking berries, much of this canned for future use.

Simplistic complexity describes Janet profoundly. Her purse was hardly larger than a man’s wallet, but you could always find needle nose pliers and a pocket knife.

When the deep snow of the Wind Rivers and the Upper Green have subsided, Janet’s ashes, accompanied by one or many of her cherished caricature dragonflies, will be spread over her favorite view of the Upper Green.

“Mamma Janet,” Grandma Janet, we still hear, but cannot see you.

Janet was preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth and Lois Hoyt.

A celebration of life will be held at her home in Sheridan during a safe time when her flowers are in bloom.

To plant a tree in memory of Janet Hegg as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.