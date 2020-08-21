× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CENTERTOWN, Ky.—Janet Lynn Cavender, 51, of Centertown, Kentucky passed away, Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Twin Rivers Nursing Home in Owensboro, Kentucky. She was born May 21, 1969 in Houston, Texas the daughter of Truman and Barbara Miller Cavender.

Janet was preceded in death by her father, Truman Cavender; a sister, Sandy Tritsch; and her grandparents, D.M. and Loice Miller and Lloyd and Elva Cavender.

She is survived by her mother, Barbara Cavender; one brother, Steve Cavender; one sister, Robin Loomis; five nieces; and one nephew.

Funeral services will be held at 5:00 p.m. Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Miller-Schapmire Funeral Home in Hartford, Kentucky with Bro. Scott Fleener officiating. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until service time Saturday at the funeral home.

Miller-Schapmire Funeral Home is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Ms. Cavender. Share your messages of condolence with the family of Janet Lynn Cavender and sign her virtual guestbook at www.millerschapmire.com.

