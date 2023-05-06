Janeth Joan Cavanaugh passed away peacefully on April 16, 2023 at Hospice of Casper, surrounded by her loving family. She was preceded in death by her dear husband of 62 years, Wilbur Lee Stearns.

Janeth was born in Denver, CO on August 28, 1926 as the daughter of John and Mary Cavanaugh. A lifelong Casperite, she is survived by her five children: Irene (Art) Archibald, Joanne (Chuck) Wood, John (Dianne) Stearns, Mary (Brian) Gangl, Carolyn (Andy) Smith; nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Next to her husband and family, Janeth’s second love was St. Anthony’s Church and School. A talented piano teacher and organist, Janeth started playing the organ at St. Anthony’s Church at age ten. As an adult, she joined Wilbur as accompanist of the church choir under his direction. When the choir disbanded after thirty-three years, Janeth continued to play for numerous weddings, funerals and church services. She retired after playing for a wedding at the age of eighty-eight!

While her children were still young, Janeth was an active volunteer at St. Anthony’s School and served in various capacities at the church. In 1976, she became St. Anthony’s School Secretary and was much loved by the children and staff. She retired in 1995.

Outside of St. Anthony’s, Janeth enjoyed playing bridge, traveling, and volunteering with her husband at Meals on Wheels. They spent many memorable summers at their family’s cabin on Deer Creek in the Medicine Bow National Forest.

Janeth lived her life beautifully with dignity and grace, never harming a soul. She loved her family, her music and her Lord and will be immensely missed.

A rosary will be held for Janeth at 7 PM on Thursday, May 11th at Bustard’s Funeral Home and her funeral will be at 10 AM on Friday, May 12th at St. Anthony’s Church.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the United Way Fund of Natrona County or St. Anthony’s School.