CASPER — Janice Kay Johnson, 76, died Tuesday, May 30, 2023. A funeral will be held at Saint Anthony’s Church June 12, 2023 at 10:00 am. Arrangements entrusted to Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions.
Janice Kay Johnson
