CASPER — Janice Kay Johnson, 76, of Casper, WY went to Heaven on May 30, 2023.

She was born to the late John and Dimple Allen February 4, 1947 in Casper. Janice graduated from Natrona County High School in 1965. She married the late Terry Johnson in 1995. He was the love of her life, and her life was never the same without him.

Janice loved sitting on her back porch in the summer, she loved God and the Catholic Church, photography, shopping, and dogs. She was known for her sense of humor and giving spirit.

Janice is survived by three daughters: Kathi Johnson Cragoe, Renae Vigneri (Joe), and Sheri Byrne, as well as a son, Michael Johnson (Denice); eight grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. She will be dearly missed.

A funeral will be held at Saint Anthony’s Church June 12, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.