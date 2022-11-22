CASPER — Janice Marie Dona, 64, of Casper, Wyoming died Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at her home in Casper. She was born on January 31, 1958, to Aldo and Kathleen Dona in Salt Lake City, UT. When Janice was very young, the family moved to Casper. She graduated from Natrona County High School in 1976. Janice then attended and graduated from the University of Wyoming with a BA in Secondary Education with honors in May of 1980.

Janice went on to teach English and coach track and gymnastics in Nebraska. She returned to Casper in 1985 where she continued her teaching career. She owned her own video production company for seven years. Janice loved the theatre and was active from 1987—1998 in Stage III Theatre and Casper College Theatre. Janice served as an administrative assistant for NCSD and UND/CC Occupational Therapy Program until she retired.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

Janice is survived by her son, Steven (Danielle) Schoeber of Cheyenne, WY; siblings, Patricia (Ed) McCarthy, Paul (Rosie) Dona, and Joe (Kris) Dona all of Casper and John (Arlis) Dona of Douglas; numerous nieces, nephews, and her best friend, her standard poodle, Autumn.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation would be appreciated.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM, Saturday, November 26, 2022 at the Newcomer Casper Chapel. To leave a special message for the family please visit www.NewcomerCasper.com