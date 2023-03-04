Janice Whitaker Hudson, 93, passed away on February 21, 2023, after a short stay in the hospital. Born in Marsland, Nebraska on December 12, 1929, Jan was the second of five children born to Walter Winton Whitaker Sr. and Ruth Furman Whitaker. She grew up on the Whitaker Ranch, South of Douglas, Wyoming, where her love of horseback riding and other ranch experiences encouraged her independent spirit and love of adventure, which stayed with her throughout her life.

Her education began at the infamous White School a few miles from the Whitaker ranch, occasionally riding her horse to class. She graduated from Douglas High School in 1947, and later from the Colorado Women’s College in Denver, Colorado.

Jan met Robert Eugene “Gene” Hudson at a fraternity party while he was in college at the Colorado School of Mines. They were married June 13, 1949, in Esterbrook, Wyoming. They lived a short while in Midland, Texas and later moved to Billings, Montana before settling in Casper, Wyoming. Together, Jan and Gene raised four children—Joan, Kelly, Scott, and Kirk.

Jan enjoyed traveling with Gene all over the world, escaping the Wyoming winters for a time in Yuma, Arizona and sunny Mexico. She loved baking, and was a gourmet cook, happily hosting her family and friends in their home. Jan was active in the community and spent many pleasant afternoons playing bridge with friends and participating in Geo Wives’ luncheons. Jan and Gene were active members of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Casper. She loved needlework and painting crafts and was known as a classy lady with a keen sense of design. These qualities served her throughout her life, and, aided by several very caring, special people, she was able to continue with these enjoyable activities to the very end. Jan inspired all who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Gene; son, Scott; grandsons: Christopher and Thomas; her brothers: Walt and Gerald; sisters: Joan and Eleanor, and parents.

She is survived by her daughter, Joan of Salt Lake City, son, Kelly (Michaele) of Casper, and son Kirk of Casper, as well as seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

The family plans on a memorial to be held in her honor at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity of your choice. Jan will be deeply missed by all who knew her, and her memory will be forever cherished.