Janie L. “Jane” Elledge-JonesElledge-Jones

CASPER—Janie L. “Jane” Elledge-Jones, age 89, of Casper, passed away January 4, 2020 at Wyoming Medical Center as a result of injuries from a car accident. Jane was born April 4, 1930 in Somerville, TN to David and Leona (Gooden) Collins.

Jane was one of Jehovah’s Witnesses. Jane loved to study the bible and talk to others about her faith. She enjoyed hiking, spending time with her family, and reading.

Jane was preceded in death by her parents and all of her siblings and grandson, Ashley Morgan.

She is survived by her husband, Raymond Jones; son, Bill (Sandy) Elledge; daughter, Cindy Straatsma; daughter, Elaine Barelle; daughter, Elisa (Mike) Morgan; daughter, Julie (Kirk) Lenertz; 12 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11:00am, at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses.

To leave a special message for Jane’s family, please visit www.NewcomerCasper.com.

