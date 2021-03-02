Janine Bury Rauch

CASPER—On January 21, 2021 Janine B. Rauch, loving mother of four children, passed away at the age of 63. She was born August 27, 1957 in Laramie, WY.

After growing up in Laramie Janine moved to Casper, WY. She worked at the Hospital there for many years.

Janine enjoyed reading in her spare time. Other times you would find her writing her own stories or dabbling in art. And while she enjoyed many different musical artists, her favorite by far was Rush. She was a clever woman and always up for a joke or five.

She was preceded in death by her father, Joseph Bury; her mother, Shirley Bury; and her brother, Jeffery Bury.

She is survived by her two sons, Seth and Adam; and her two daughters, Rachael and Emma.