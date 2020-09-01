× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PASCO, Wash.—On Saturday, August 22, 2020, Jay Dale Weber passed away at his home in Pasco, WA at the age of 64.

Jay was born in Torrington, Wyoming on November 29, 1955 to Wayne Weber and Evelyn (Schroeder) Phifer. He lived in Wheatland, Wyoming and later moved to Pasco, Washington. He married Joanne Crawford on June 13, 2000; they have one son, Chadwick Weber. His daughter Melissa Bauer resides in Louisiana. Grandchildren are Bailey and Buddy Bauer.

He attended the University of Wyoming and Columbia Basin College. He worked in agriculture and metal fabrication positions.

He was an outdoorsman and will be remembered for his helpful kind spirit.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents; father; and stepfather, Zack Phifer.

He is survived by his wife, son, daughter, grandchildren, mother; sisters, Beth (Mark) Darby and Joni Darby; brother, Kyle (Sue) Weber, Bard (Kelli) Phifer and Reid Phifer.