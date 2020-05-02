× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CASPER—Jean Arlene Taylor, longtime resident of Casper, Wyoming, went home to heaven on April 30, 2020. She was born December 4, 1932 to Earl B. and Gertrude A. Willis in Thermopolis, Wyoming.

She lived on Owl Creek near Thermopolis for several years, and then moved to Upton, Wyoming to live with her late grandparents, Charles F. and Gertrude A. Calhoun.

She moved to Casper in 1947 and met John C. Taylor. They were married on June 17, 1949, and later had two children. She remained a resident of Casper until her death.

Jean is survived by her children, June (Tim) McDowell of Cedar Park, Texas; Jim (Eileen) Taylor of Casper, Wyoming; six grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John; her parents; two stepfathers; three sisters; and several half-siblings.

Arrangements for private graveside services are being made at Newcomer’s Funeral Home.

