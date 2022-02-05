LANDER—Jean F. Lawlor passed away at her home in Lander, Wyoming, on February 1, 2022 after a brief struggle with cancer. She was 58. Born and raised in New England, Jean graduated from Smith College in 1985 with a degree in geology, and pursued graduate studies at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill where she earned an MS in geology in 1990. |

As one of the few women working in her chosen field of hydrogeology, she was a pioneer. Her work led her to the western United States and she eventually settled in Wyoming. Jean was an expert in hydrogeologic investigations and permitting for many complex industrial sites, oil and gas projects, and the uranium industry before becoming an environmental regulator for the state of Wyoming. Jean strived to be protective of the environment throughout her career and was respected by her colleagues in both industry and the government, who recall her as a highly skilled and knowledgeable Professional Geologist.

Jean was passionate about the outdoors and spent much of her free time biking, hiking, skiing, backpacking, and camping in the mountains, usually in the company of her beloved dogs. Jean also enjoyed traveling. As a student, she spent a year abroad at St. Andrew’s University in Scotland and toured Europe while she was there. She made trips with family to the Grand Canyon, Yellowstone, and down the Colorado River. Jean was an active member of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Casper for many years and shared her geologic expertise with the church youth group during hiking adventures. Jean also loved old movies and slapstick comedy, and she’ll be remembered for her wry sense of humor, sharp mind and wit, and boundless sense of adventure, curiosity, inventiveness, leadership, and independence. Jean was a force of nature and will always be admired and dearly missed by all who knew her.

In addition to her beloved rescue dog Barney, Jean is survived by three sisters: Dianne Logan of Dartmouth, Massachusetts; Patricia Simon and her husband Barry of Middleboro, Massachusetts; and Margaret Mahoney and her husband Chris of Croton-on-Hudson, New York; as well as six nieces and nephews: Heidi, Christopher, and Caleb Woofenden, and William, John and Grace Mahoney; two grand-nieces, Amber and Chloe Woofenden; and an uncle, William Lawlor, of Clear Lake, Iowa.

Jean’s sisters will host a reception at her home, 175 Adams Street, Lander on Monday, February 7th, from 4 – 7 pm. Please stop by and share your memories.

