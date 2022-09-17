Jean Henshaw Richards

CASPER — Jean Richards passed away on Friday, September 2, 2022, at the Mountain Plaza Assisted Living in Casper, Wyoming. She was born March 12, 1936, Coleman, TX, the daughter of Charley and Lois Redwine.

Jean graduated from Haskell High School, Haskell, TX in 1952 and went on to graduate from Baldwin Business College, Yoakum, TX in 1954. She married Bobby Henshaw, September 1956, in Haskell, TX. The couple lived in Odessa, Texas until 1968 and then moved to Casper, WY. She was employed by Natrona County School District for 20 years and retired in 1992. Jean married Hyrum Richards, May 1985. After retiring, Jean and Hy moved to Star Valley, WY for three years, returning to Haskell, TX to take care of Jean’s mother. She returned to Casper in 2010.

Jean was a long-time member of the First Baptist Church of Haskell, TX and currently a member of College Heights Baptist Church, Casper, WY. She volunteered for Meals on Wheels and frequently visited homebound family and friends. She enjoyed playing cards, golf, watching the Dallas Cowboys and loved to travel, especially with her sisters. Jean was very engaged with her grandchildren. An avid, dedicated supporter of their sporting events and concerts – always there, many times despite the weather.

Jean is survived by four sons and three daughters-in-law: Scott Henshaw and wife, Diane of Casper, WY, Brady Henshaw of Odessa, TX, Dan Richards and wife, Mary of Casper, WY, John Richards and wife, Shannon of Dallas, TX; two sisters: Charlotte Foreman of Odessa, TX and Suzy McElmurry of Monett, MO.

Memorial service will be held at College Heights Baptist Church on September 22 at 12:00p.m. Graveside services will be held on October 22 in Haskell, TX. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Central Wy Rescue Mission.