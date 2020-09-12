× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GREAT FALLS, Mont.—Jean Kapp was born in Minot, North Dakota on March 12, 1931. She lived with humor, pluck, and zeal until August 23, 2020. She did not make it to 90, as she so hoped, but she defied all diagnoses, predictions, and expectations for a woman of her age.

She will be remembered always as “Clean-Jean” (she never met a mop board that didn’t need dusting), a hard-charging worker, a perfectionist, a talented seamstress, and the sole inventor (and consumer) of the Fritos and Ginger Ale weight-loss plan.

Jean harnessed quiet inner strength. For 15 years she lived without her life partner and soul mate, Ray Kapp, and her family finds solace knowing that they are reunited.

She is survived by her three children; six grandchildren; and one great-grandson.

In memory of Jean Kapp, donations may be made to the Casper Senior Center. Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.