CASPER—Jean Kudolla, 75, passed peacefully away December 30, 2021 at Lifecare of Casper due to complications of several long term health issues.

Born in Denver, Colorado March 16, 1945 and raised in Laramie, Wyoming, the daughter of Sherman and Lois Mast, she was raised with ever present dogs which continued throughout her life. She seemingly wanted one of each type, (but not more than three at once) some of which were obtained from the Animal Care Center of Laramie, which her parents founded and ran.

Graduating from Laramie High School in 1963, independent Jean met independent Chuck at graduate classes at the University Of Wyoming and they were married in 1970. It turned out great and they were married 50 years.

Jean taught at East Junior High School for many years and maintained friendships with her compadres as time went on. A trip of a lifetime occurred when she and other teachers went on an Education Abroad program to Ghana and Benin in Africa.

She is survived by her husband, Chuck; two wonderful sons, Justin and Nicholas; brother, Tom Mast (Casper); and sister, Kathleen Keck (Cheyenne).

Donations in her memory may be made to the Casper Humane Society or consider adopting a dog (or both), but not more than two or three.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerCasper.com.