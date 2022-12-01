Jean Marie Barnes (nee Holwell) born October 26, 1931 in Osage, Wyoming passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on November 1, 2022 in Aiken, SC. Words cannot adequately express the lives Jean touched in her 91 years.

Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Perry Barnes, Jr., to whom she was married to for almost 64 years; her brother, Clifford Holwell; nephew, Stephen Holwell; sons-in-law: Stewart Orcutt and Frank Enriquez; and her parents: Myrle and Helen Holwell.

Jean and Perry have five children: Terry Barnes, Robert Barnes (Joe), Diana Brasiel, Karen Orcutt and Cindy Enriquez. She is also survived by two brothers: Ken Holwell (Jean), and Fred Holwell (Lucille). In addition, she left behind fifteen grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren-give or take-and blessed to have four great-great-grandchildren.

Jean was the matriarch of the family and left behind many memories along with the many stories she told about growing up and living in Wyoming. She was kind, loving and even in the end, worried about her family and the well being of others. She loved soft blankets, collecting elephants and angels along with drinking coffee with her daughter, Diana and other family outside at their patio set when the weather was nice in the mornings.

The family would like to thank Kindered Hospice for their loving care in the final days of Jean’s life. Their care and kindness not only helped Jean, but her family as well. Cole Funeral Home of Aiken, SC handled the cremation; no services are being held. Per her request, her ashes and her husband’s will be spread on the Big Horn Mountains in Wyoming where her brother and parents’ ashes have already been lovingly dispersed.