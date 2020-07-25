× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jean Porter

RIVERTON—Wyoming native and longtime Fremont County resident, and perhaps the most loyal RHS Wolverine fan, Jean Porter passed away, peacefully, on July 12, 2020 at the Help for Health Hospice in Riverton, Wyoming with her son, Ron, at her side.

Born January 11, 1927, to Scottish immigrants, Robert and Lena Summers, Jean attended schools in Newcastle, Wyoming and graduated from Newcastle High School in 1945. She then attended the University of Wyoming where she met the love of her life, Bob Porter, who was playing basketball for the Cowboys. After Bob’s graduation in 1946, the couple was married at Christ Episcopal Church in Newcastle and then moved to Shoshoni, Wyoming where Bob had been hired to teach history and be the head basketball coach.

By 1951, the family had grown with the addition of three children, and Bob was recruited to be the head basketball coach in Riverton. This was to be their forever home. Two more children joined the family and Jean devoted herself to being a mother of five active children supporting them in their endeavors of sports, 4-H, Job’s Daughters, school and church activities.