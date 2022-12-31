CASPER — Jeanette Marie Decker, age 85, of Casper, WY, passed away at her home on December 26, 2022. Jeanette was born July 6, 1937, to Floyd Ray and Hattie Lehman in Logan, Iowa. She was the oldest of two children born.

She attended schools in Logan, Iowa. She met Charles Albert Decker and were united in marriage on August 30, 1954, in Carson City, Nevada. Jeanette was a homemaker for the majority of her life, taking care of her family. Her favorite hobbies were quilting and rock hounding. She had a love for dogs, especially poodles. Jeanette was in Tops, and enjoyed playing Bingo, putting ceramics together, and jewelry making.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband; two children: Cathy and Gary; and grandchild, Jake Seachrist.

She is survived by Patty, Sally, and Lorie; 13 grandchildren; one sister, Ann Turner; numerous great-grandkids; and one great-great-grandchild.

A viewing for family and friends will be held at 1:00pm, Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at Bustard and Jacoby Funeral Home until the start of the service beginning at 2:00pm.

Bustard and Jacoby Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.