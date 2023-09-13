Jeanette Rae Smith, daughter of George and Adelaide Keener, was born on January 20, 1938, in Newcastle, Wyoming. Nels Jensen Smith, son of Peter and Helen Smith, was born just over a year later on January 29, 1939, in Newcastle, Wyoming. They lived a full life, side by side, including when they left us to be with our Lord and Savior on September 1, 2023.

Together, Nels and Jeanette were pillars of their community, not only Crook County, but the entire state of Wyoming. They shared a love for ranching in the west and serving the Cowboy State, whether it was through politics and committees, or volunteering with local organizations, or just talking to friends, new and old where they would offer “suggestions” that made the world a better place. However, what they will be remembered for most is their unwavering love for each other and their family.

Nels and Jeanette’s lives will be forever cherished by their family: son Doug (Pam) Smith, son Garrett Smith, their seven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren along with Jeanette’s brother, Doug Keener and longtime friend, Maureen Hill, and sister, Sally (Patrick) Morton.

A private burial will be followed by a celebration of their lives on September 19, 2023 at Ranch A, 501 Sand Creek Rd., Beulah, Wyoming at 2:00 PM MST.

In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made to Nels and Jeanette Smith Memorial c//o Isburg Funeral Home, P.O. Box 487, Spearfish, SD 57783 which will be presented to an Autism charity at a later date.

Online condolences may be written may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.