CASPER — Jeanine Johnson, 82, passed away on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at Wind River Rehabilitation and Care Center in Riverton, WY. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 7, 2021, at the Wolf Creek Chapel of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Casper.

Jeanine Marie Bright was born on Jan. 19, 1939 in Omaha, NE to Rudolph Merle Bright and Vivian Hackney Albritton. She was raised by her father and step mother, Helen Bright. She lived in Omaha until she was 14, then the family moved to Casper, WY. She graduated from Natrona County High School and attended Casper College for two years.

In 1980, she was trained as a Dialysis Technician which enabled her to administer dialysis to her daughter, Marihelen, whose kidneys had failed due to a birth defect. It then became her new career and she was able to give dialysis to other patients.

Jeanine was a single parent raising four children, when she met a married Lloyd Johnson on July 14, 1975. They were together until his death in 1990. Casper was home to Jeanine most of her life.

Jeanine was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.