CASPER — Jeannette (Jan) Catherine Gillham, 73, of Casper, passed away on November 20, 2022. Born in Lawrence, she was the daughter of the late Leo Lord and Catherine (Winning) Lord of Salem, NH.

Jeannette is survived by her son, John Gillham of Midvale, Utah; sister, Mrs. Sharon (Lord) Bell and her husband, Richard of Casper, WY and Punta Gorda, FL; and many nieces and nephews. Jeannette was predeceased by her parents; sister, Sandra (Lord) Mignanelli; and her brother, Jeffrey Lord.

She spent many years sharing her love with children and animals, running a daycare and volunteering at animal shelters.

A memorial service will be held at Paradise Valley Christian Church on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. by Larry Berlin and Charles Gwynn. Memorial donations in her memory may be made to The Paradise Valley Christian School.

