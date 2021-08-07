Jeannie Rene Haddix

Jeannie was born September 25, 1962. She passed away at her home July 29, 2021 to be with her baby daughter Devina Rene in heaven.
She enjoyed spending time with her family. Jeannie loved the outdoors and all creatures great and small. Even though her life was hard sometimes she lived it to the fullest and loved with her whole heart. She will be missed by all of us.
She is survived by her husband, William Haddix; her two daughters, Nicole and Shannon Jones; eight grandchildren, Gage Reynolds (O’Ryah), William, Zackery, Michelle, Gavin Taylor, Xavier, Johnathon “JJ” DeJesus, and Jason Frazier. She was blessed with a great-grandson, Andrew Reynolds who lit up her world. She is also survived by her mother, Bettye Cloyd-McDaniel and step-father, W.M. McDaniel; two brothers, Stacey Willis (Kathy) and Dan Cloyd (Amanda); and two sisters, Mary Caldwell (Craig) and Vivian Murphy (Patrick); her grandmother, Seba Willis Oliver of Texas; uncle, Mark Willis; and two aunts, Marsha Patterson (Dennis) and Brenda Shields (Russell); along with many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Jeannie was preceded in death by her baby girl, Devina; her father, Irwin “Rusty” Willis; step-dad, Bobby Cloyd; and a sister, Michelle Willis.
Graveside services will be held at Highland Cemetery in Casper, WY at 1pm on Tuesday, August 10, 2021.
This is my last words to my wife. My lady, I want to thank you for being there for me the last 35 years. If it wasn’t for you, I probably wouldn’t have made it to the point where I was able to meet and love all of our babies. I know that the choices we made in our younger years of life took you away from me way too soon. You kept me from taking those bad choices too far, which I believe gave us the time to see all of our babies grow up to become amazing people. They are the adults that we sometimes couldn’t be. You made me want to be a better man, get up every day and do my best to care for you and our family. I’m sorry I was not there to help you that night. I was in no way ready to give you to heaven, but seeing you in so much pain the last few years, I believe you’re no longer in pain and I know.
Good bye my love René
William Haddix