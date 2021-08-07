Jeannie Rene Haddix

This is my last words to my wife. My lady, I want to thank you for being there for me the last 35 years. If it wasn’t for you, I probably wouldn’t have made it to the point where I was able to meet and love all of our babies. I know that the choices we made in our younger years of life took you away from me way too soon. You kept me from taking those bad choices too far, which I believe gave us the time to see all of our babies grow up to become amazing people. They are the adults that we sometimes couldn’t be. You made me want to be a better man, get up every day and do my best to care for you and our family. I’m sorry I was not there to help you that night. I was in no way ready to give you to heaven, but seeing you in so much pain the last few years, I believe you’re no longer in pain and I know.