DENVER, Colo.—Jeffrey Allen Swanson passed away March 13, 2020, due to heart complications. He was born to Tom Swanson and Verna (Miller) Swanson-Hanson, in Casper, Wyoming, May 14, 1969.

Jeff was known as Jeffy, The Swan and Swanny and was an incredibly funny, vivacious and engaging man who touched the lives of many. He was the youngest of six and has a large extended family that loved him and will miss him dearly. His friends are spread far and wide. ALL have stories to tell and ALL will make you laugh.

He poured his heart into his passions: golfing was his release from reality, he loved the Colorado Rockies and joked that his favorite NFL and NBA team was whoever won the last championship. He loved to travel, had many adventures abroad, and animals of every species were very important to him.

Jeff loved his job at Season’s 52 and all the wonderful people he had the joy of working with. Jeff’s presence was huge, and his hugs were bigger!

Jeff is survived by his siblings, Julie (Sandy) Andrew, Mary (Dave) Bell, Beth (Ron) Millay, Matt (Mary) Swanson, and Jack (Kathy) Swanson; six nieces, five nephews, and two great-nephews.

He was preceded in death by both parents, both sets of paternal and maternal grandparents and Sadie and Bart—beloved pets.

Memorials can be made to The Wildlife Animal Sanctuary, 1946 County Road 53, Keenesburg, CO 80643, Attention: Jeff Swanson Memorial.

To plant a tree in memory of Jeffrey Swanson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.