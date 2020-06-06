× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CASPER—Jeffrey Creager of Casper passed away from stage Four Pancreatic Cancer on April, 14, 2020 at the age of 62. He was born in Casper on December 30, 1957, to his parents Beverly and Donald Creager.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Don and Beverly; and nephew, Derek Creager.

He is survived by his two daughters, Kendall and Kyla Creager; brothers, Richard and Tom; nephew, Randy; and numerous cousins and friends.

Jeff grew up in Casper and worked in construction abd concrete after high school. He earned a degree as a registered nurse, and he excelled at both. Jeffrey was well known as one of the best concrete finishers around and had high praises as a nurse.

Jeff was most proud of his two beautiful daughters who he adored.

A service and celebration of life will be held at a later date in the summer due to COVID-19.

Jeff will be missed by all.

Please send memorial contributions to Jason’s Friend’s Foundation, in memory of Jeff and his nephew Derek Creager.

