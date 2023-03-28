Jeffrey S. Richter passed away March 23, 2023. He is preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Dorothy Richter; sister, Linda Nielsen. Survived by his children: Daniel (Kaci) Richter and Megan (Kevin Russell) Richter; grandchildren: Carson, Emaline, Maddox, Willa and Ruby; niece, Melissa Young; great-nieces: Morgan Delatour and Kaetlyn Young; great-great nephew, Hayes Delatour; brother-in-law, Randy Nielsen; his extended family and many good friends.
Funeral Services were held Tuesday, March 28, 2023, 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, 5529 Leavenworth St., Omaha, NE 68106. Interment will be held Wednesday, March 29, 2023, 3:00 p.m. in the Kearney Cemetery, Kearny, NE. Visitation with the family one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church.
