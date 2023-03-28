Jeffrey S. Richter passed away March 23, 2023. He is preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Dorothy Richter; sister, Linda Nielsen. Survived by his children: Daniel (Kaci) Richter and Megan (Kevin Russell) Richter; grandchildren: Carson, Emaline, Maddox, Willa and Ruby; niece, Melissa Young; great-nieces: Morgan Delatour and Kaetlyn Young; great-great nephew, Hayes Delatour; brother-in-law, Randy Nielsen; his extended family and many good friends.