SIOUX FALLS, SD — Jeffrey Todd Wrasper passed away on November 28, 2021. He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Kelly Wrasper of Sioux Falls, SD; son and daughter-in-law: Mitchell and Morgan Wrasper of Sioux Falls, SD; daughter, Katherine Rose of Gilbert, AZ; and his grandson, Hudson Wrasper. He is also survived by his mother, Rosemarie Satterfield; sister, Shari Wrasper (Greg Deru) of Grand Prairie, TX; brothers: Robert (Kim) Wrasper of Phoenix, AZ and John (Catherine) Wrasper of Shawnee, KS; stepmother, Cheryl Wrasper and step sister, Alison Wrasper.