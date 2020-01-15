Jeralyn “Jerry” (Dodge) Brown
THERMOPOLIS - Jeralyn “Jerry” (Dodge) Brown passed away peacefully January 8, 2020 at Hot Springs County Memorial Hospital surrounded by her loving family.
Celebration of her life will be held Saturday, January 18, 2020, 10:30 am at Community Federated Church in Thermopolis.
Mortimore Funeral Home is assisting the family
Service information
Jan 18
Memorial Service
Saturday, January 18, 2020
10:30AM
10:30AM
Community Federated Church
244 N. 6th St.
Thermopolis, WY 82443
244 N. 6th St.
Thermopolis, WY 82443
Guaranteed delivery before Jeralyn's Memorial Service begins.