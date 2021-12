CASPER - Jerrod L. Warden, 20, died Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, in California. A visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at Bustard & Jacoby Funeral Home, 600 CY Ave. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Highland Park Community Church. Interment will be at the Oregon Trail State Veterans Cemetery with military honors accorded. Mr. Warden served in the U.S. Marines.