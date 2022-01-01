CASPER—Jerrod L. Warden, 20, of Casper, WY, passed away on December 14, 2021 at Camp Pendleton, California.

Jerrod was born in Mason City, Iowa on June 25, 2001. He and his family moved to Casper, WY, December 31, 2005. Jerrod went to North Casper (now Lincoln) Elementary followed by Centennial Middle School and graduated from Kelly Walsh High School in 2019.

Jerrod loved to play hockey, along with his passion for playing football through his high school years, and also becoming a member of the team that won the first State Championship in wrestling, with the Kelly Walsh Trojans.

Jerrod Joined the United States Marines on February 10, 2020 to fulfill his calling to serve his Country. He had been swiftly promoted to the rank of Lance Corporal through merit in the Marines. Jerrod was serving as a LCpl at the time of his death. He was a Mortar Man and loved doing his job, even training others in the craft. He recently got back from deployment from the Middle East.

Jerrod loved sports, he loved working for the Casper Coyotes and had recently started to enjoy MMA and was planning on pursuing further training in MMA. Most of all Jerrod loved doing anything with his family or his beloved brothers and sisters. After fulfilling his commitment to the United States Marines, Jerrod had planned to further his education through college and pursue a career in law enforcement, while continuing to serve with the Wyoming Air National guard, with one of his beloved brothers.

Jerrod is survived by his parents, Kyle and Kelly Sue Warden; his sister, Lilyann Warden and niece Kimora Warden (Owen Walworth); and girlfriend, Anastacia Slack all of Casper. Jerrod is also survived by Loy Ferleman (grandmother); Lori and Lonnie Ferleman (aunt and uncle); Anthony and Tori Holmes (aunt and uncle); Christy Kinnaird (aunt); Char Wiant (aunt); Peggy Werstein (grandmother); Stacy Krein (aunt); Dianna Arndt (great-aunt); and cousins, Angie and Jeremy Hofland, Michael and Emily Arndt, Noah and Eli, and Josh and Monica Arndt; the Brass family from Mason City, Iowa; and the Hoveland family from Oklahoma. Jerrod is also survived by his adoptive parents, Sear and Laurie Thapa of Casper; adopted sister, Maya Thapa; his brother and brother in arms, Ryan Thapa; and brothers in love, George Wagstaff, Trent Keffer, Logan Orr, and the Michael’s family; adopted family, Kevin and Elizabeth Bauer, Aspyn, Brittney, David, Jack Bauer, also David Cowdery, David and Tara Triplett, Trynity and Treyvin Triplett.

He was preceded in death by his great-uncle, Roger Arndt, Jr. of Casper; grandpa, Roger Arndt, Sr. of Mason City, Iowa; grandparents, and Dennis and Linda Warden of Mason City, Iowa. He was also preceded in death by adopted sister, Ashley Cowdery of California.

A Visitation will be held at Bustard & Jacoby Funeral Home in Casper, 600 CY Ave., Wednesday, January 5, 2021 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, January 6, 2021 at Highland Park Community Church in Casper. Interment will be at the Oregon Trail State Veterans Cemetery in Evansville. Military Honors will be accorded.

Memorial donations may be made to the Jerrod L. Warden Kelly Walsh Wrestling Scholarship Fund, which will be established at a later date.