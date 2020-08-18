ARVADA—A memorial service for Jerry Hampshire, 74 year old Arvada resident, will be held at the Johnson County Fairgrounds on August 31, 2020, at 10:00 am with Pastors Shane Haynes and Tim Tromble officiating. Private graveside services will be held at a later date.
Jerry passed away peacefully in the early morning of August 8, 2020 at the Suzie Bowling Lawrence Hospice in Buffalo, from pancreatic cancer.
Jerry Lamont Hampshire was born May 4, 1946, to Lamont “Bud” and Ida (Clabaugh) Hampshire. Three years later, he was joined by a sister, Betty Claire. Bud and Ida were living at the L Quarter Circle Ranch on Powder River.
Jerry graduated from Arvada High School in 1964. Upon high school graduation, he attended Sheridan College and the University of Wyoming, graduating with a degree in Range Management in 1968. Jerry and Janice Edwards were married in 1966. They had two children, Shawna Lamont, born in 1968 and Shane LaRay born in 1971.
Jerry worked for Hepps, south of Story, at the Buckingham Place. June 4, 1981, Jerry and Linda (Christensen) Flint were married, with three year old Amy Christine completing their family. They continued living at the Buckingham Place.
Jerry was passionate about his faith, family, ranching, hunting and basketball. As a member of the Clearmont Community Church, and devoted follower of Jesus, he enjoyed annual trips to Honduras to build homes and share the Gospel. He loved ranching, a new tractor and his horses, especially Kid, the last horse he raised and rode. His many hunting trips included elk, deer and sheep in Wyoming and Alaska. Basketball was no doubt Jerry’s favorite sport. He enjoyed recounting the play by play minutes of many games. Jerry actively played basketball from junior high until he was 73, including the Wyoming Senior Olympics. Actually Jerry’s favorite sport was watching his grandkids and their friends participate in anything, anytime, anywhere.
As a beloved husband, brother, father, uncle and Papa, Jerry will be deeply missed by his family. He is survived by his wife, Linda of Arvada; daughters, Shawna Hampshire of Kearney, WY, and Amy (Josh) Stoneking of Casper; grandsons, Paxton and Walker; son, Shane (Christine) Hampshire of Leiter, WY; grandchildren Tavin, Faryn, Royce, and Benaiah; sister, Betty (Don) Walters of Casper; sisters-in-law, Pam Christensen and Karen Stevens; and brother-in-law, Gordon (Lisa Day) Christensen all of Sheridan; three nieces and three nephews; and numerous cousins.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents and aunt, Justine Hampshire.
In Jerry’s memory, please consider donations to the Clearmont Community Church to further his passionate work there and in Honduras or to the Suzie Bowling Lawrence Hospice, in care of Harness Funeral Home at 351 N. Adams, Buffalo, WY.
Service information
10:00AM
Fairgrounds Road
Buffalo, WY 82834
