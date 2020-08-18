× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ARVADA—A memorial service for Jerry Hampshire, 74 year old Arvada resident, will be held at the Johnson County Fairgrounds on August 31, 2020, at 10:00 am with Pastors Shane Haynes and Tim Tromble officiating. Private graveside services will be held at a later date.

Jerry passed away peacefully in the early morning of August 8, 2020 at the Suzie Bowling Lawrence Hospice in Buffalo, from pancreatic cancer.

Jerry Lamont Hampshire was born May 4, 1946, to Lamont “Bud” and Ida (Clabaugh) Hampshire. Three years later, he was joined by a sister, Betty Claire. Bud and Ida were living at the L Quarter Circle Ranch on Powder River.

Jerry graduated from Arvada High School in 1964. Upon high school graduation, he attended Sheridan College and the University of Wyoming, graduating with a degree in Range Management in 1968. Jerry and Janice Edwards were married in 1966. They had two children, Shawna Lamont, born in 1968 and Shane LaRay born in 1971.

Jerry worked for Hepps, south of Story, at the Buckingham Place. June 4, 1981, Jerry and Linda (Christensen) Flint were married, with three year old Amy Christine completing their family. They continued living at the Buckingham Place.