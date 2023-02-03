BASIN — Jerry Lee Garland passed away in Basin, WY on January 25, 2023 at the age of 82. He was born on May 7, 1940 in Sheridan, Wyoming to Gerald and Nellie (Caywood) Garland. He was the only son and had two sisters, Melvine and Marie. His family relocated to Seattle, WA when Jerry was three years old. He grew up in the Seattle area and graduated high school in 1958. After high school he joined the US Army, served in the 82nd Airborne and was honorably discharged in 1961.

After serving his country, he spent several years in Seattle before coming back home to Wyoming in 1969. On December 27, 1969, he married Shirley Iverson in Buffalo, WY. They had four children while living in Buffalo. Most of his adult life he resided in Buffalo, Wyoming, with ten years spent in Thermopolis, WY, five years in Enumclaw, WA. In later years, he lived at the Wyoming Retirement Center in Basin, WY. Jerry was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed camping, hunting and fishing.

The family will not have a funeral service at this time, but have opted for a family gathering on June 3, 2023 in Buffalo, WY.