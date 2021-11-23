DOUGLAS—Jerry Lynn Sober, age 84, went home to be with Jesus, his Savior, Friday, November 6, 2021, in Timnath, Colorado.

Jerry was born on Collins Hill in the family car on the way to the Hospital near Harmon, Oklahoma. They then turned around and returned home where they met a midwife to help care for this new addition to the Sober family.

He was welcomed by his parents, Ira Frederick and Winnie Davis (O’Hair) Sober Wednesday, May 19, 1937.

Jerry and his four older siblings grew up on their family farm near Harmon, Oklahoma. He was raised to be humble, loyal, kind, and generous.

It was in 1952 while attending Arnett High School where he met the love of his life, Doris Elizabeth Chaffin. This young, beautiful couple were married at age 17 in August of 1954. They stood by each other 67 years. Together they raised four children, Sherry, Mike, Randy, and Jeff.

Jerry provided well for his family. He was a hard worker, full of determination. Exploration drilling industry took Jerry and Doris to work throughout the Midwest. Jerry and Doris decided on a forever home in Douglas, Wyoming where they would raise their family.

Douglas Exploration became a dream come true in 1969. Jerry’s tenacity, stellar work ethic, and with Doris by his side, the company quickly became very successful. The three sons jumped on board, each sharing unique talents that helped this business to grow. The business took work, to places around the world.

This caring man appreciated his employees and thought of them as family. Jerry always made sure that all employees would each be able to provide for their own. A simple handshake and the promise of your word was all it took to gain Jerry’s trust.

Jerry enjoyed sports. He had great joy watching his children, and grandchildren in all their sporting events and activities.

Jerry had a passion for working the land, raising cattle, and tending to many other barnyard animals. He owned various properties, including El Shaddai Ranch south of Douglas. He found happiness and purpose in each place.

Jerry’s faith was held in Jesus Christ, and he wanted nothing more than God’s love to shine through his own life.

Jerry was prdceded in death by his parents, three sisters, one brother, and his grandson, Levi Sober, who passed in October of 2009.

He is survived by his wife, Doris Elizabeth; his four children, eleven grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren. He will be deeply missed by all.

A celebration of life was held at 2:00 P.M. at the First Baptist Church in Douglas, Wyoming on Friday, November 12, 2021. Miranda (Sober) Richendifer delivered the eulogy and Ron Blain spoke lovingly of his friend, Jerry Sober, as the officiant.

Serving as pallbearers were Joel Sober, Drew Sober, Hunter Sober, Josh Goodrich, Heath Goodrich, and Casey Goodrich.

Serving as honorary pallbearers were his great-grandchildren.

Memorial donations to Douglas Senior Citizens’ Center, P.O. Box 192, Douglas, Wyoming 82633 is appreciated.

