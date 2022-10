Jerry O. Hunt

CASPER — Mr. Jerry O. Hunt, 84, died Saturday, October 22, 2022. A public visitation will be held Thursday, October 27, 2022 from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Newcomer Funeral Home, 710 East Second Street, Casper, WY 82601. A graveside service will be held at 1:30 PM at Highland Cemetery, 1860 E. 12th St., Casper, WY 82601.