DOUGLAS—A Celebration of Life service will be held for, Jess Louis Rodgers, 86, at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, October 3, 2020 at the Fort Reno Building on the Wyoming State Fairgrounds in Douglas, Wyoming with The Reverend Bobbe Fitzhugh of Christ Episcopal Church in Douglas officiating and Darin Rodgers as the eulogist. A reception will follow at the Moose Lodge #602, 120 North Second Street in Douglas. Inurnment will be in the Douglas Park Cemetery at a later date.

Jess Louis Rodgers, age 86, passed away peacefully in the loving company of his granddaughter, Hailey Bloom, his grandson, Greg Gerou, and his daughter, Cheri, at 1:10 PM, on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 due to a number of health issues.

He was born in Pollock Missouri on Monday, October 9, 1933 to Laura Eleanor (Kolego) Rodgers and William Wayne Rodgers. Jess was raised by Laura Kolego Rodgers Dixon and Robert D. Dixon with his younger brother, William Clarence Rodgers, at their ranch near Lance Creek, Wyoming.

While growing up, Jess enjoyed life on the ranch with his family – in particular, he had a very special relationship with his mother’s brother, his uncle Francis Kolego who lived in nearby Shawnee, Wyoming. Jess graduated from Douglas High School in 1951 and attended Casper College for a year majoring in journalism.