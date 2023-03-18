Jesse Conred Langston, passed away peacefully on March 14, 2023, in Casper, Wyoming. He was loved and adored by his family, which he cherished more than anything else in this world.

Jesse was born in Crockett, Texas to Dan and Winnie Langston on November 13, 1937. When he was thirteen, he moved to Glenrock Wyoming with his father who worked in the oil fields. He graduated high school and then went on to serve in the Navy from 1957 to 1960. After honorable discharge he returned to Glenrock, played lead guitar in a basement rock and roll band and went to work for a uranium logging company located outside Douglas where he met Judie who was a senior in high school. They married September 23, 1961. Jesse and Judie have two children, Cynthia (Cindie) Langston, and Michele (Shelley) Smith and two grandchildren Jessica and Jacob Imel. When the girls were young, they spent many days fishing and water skiing in the Bighorn mountains mainly Meadowlark, and at Alcova and Pathfinder Lakes. As the grandkids grew, they too would spend time with Papa and Nana fishing and camping and learning to love the outdoors through their eyes.

Jesse was a gifted mechanic with the mind of an engineer. In his thirties he went back to school for accreditation as a diesel mechanic, he did so well he was crowned valedictorian and everyone’s favorite classmate. He was so skilled in his craft, his instructors asked for his assistance with the lessons.

During his employment tenure he worked for Century Geophysical, Exxon Highland Uranium Mill and Sinclair Oil Refinery – Little America, where he met and made many lifelong friends. When he wasn’t working, he kept busy at home, there wasn’t a home project that he couldn’t tackle.

Nothing ever slowed him down; he was always busy. He loved the outdoors, was a gifted gardener, an avid hunter, and never saw a fish that he didn’t know how to catch. For many years he and Judie raised and showed Scottish Terriers. They were active in the local and state kennel clubs, during which time they showed their fur babies and received many medals and certificates.

When the Wyoming weather kept him inside, he kept busy making homemade wine, beer or building radio-controlled planes. He was a member of the Casper Fly club and loved attending the meets and flying planes, even when he crashed which happened frequently when he first started and less so when he mastered the craft. He had such a great sense of humor, his planes were piloted by Jessica’s barbies, which always made everyone laugh.

Jesse and Judie loved traveling, especially on cruises. They went on many, from Hawaii, to Alaska, the Panama Canal, the Mediterranean, the Caribbean, Australia, the rivers of Europe and even down the Mississippi river; and loved them all.

Jesse was preceded in death by his parents, his in-laws, Lewis and Ina Mae Hinton, his sisters Wanda and Billie and his brother Meck. He is survived by Judie, his soulmate of 61 years, his children, Cindie Langston (Dale Anderson) and Michele Smith (Gerald), grandchildren, Jessica and Jacob Imel, and his sister Corrie Jean Holland and many nieces and nephews.

Jesse was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2015 and moved to Edgewood Meadow Wind in 2020. He enjoyed working with puzzles, visiting with people, and dancing and listening to his favorite country and western songs. He enjoyed all the many activities and was active and happy every day. His favorite joke of all time was, “You know what I heard”? His response with a straight face was “sheep”.

Jesse’s family would like to extend our thanks to the staff at Meadow Wind and Hospice for the wonderful care he received and ask that donations be made to Wyoming Dementia Care or the Casper Humane Society. A Celebration of Life Service will take place this spring or summer.

Arrangements are under the direction of Newcomer Casper.