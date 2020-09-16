 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jesse MacLemore Barrett, Jr.
View Comments

Jesse MacLemore Barrett, Jr.

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

CASPER -- Jesse MacLemore Barrett, Jr. died Monday, Sept. 14, 2020.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News