BAKERSFEILD, Calif. —Jesse Michael “Mike” Nichols, 68, passed Sunday, May 2, 2021. Mike was born in Neosho, Missouri on July 11, 1952 to John and Nellie Nichols. He lived most of his younger and early adult life in Casper, Wyoming where he graduated from Natrona County High School in 1971. He volunteered for many years diving for Search and Rescue for Natrona County in Wyoming. He moved to Bakersfield, California in 1989 where he resided for the remainder of his life.
He loved the outdoors and hunting. Mike was a very family driven man that, even though he worked many hours out of town, he made it to every sporting event or activity his kids had going. He had the same drive for his four grandkids and made his world to be their “PAPA”. He was a workaholic to provide for his family and got to do it in a profession he loved. As a pipeline welder he got to travel most of the United States and even to Saudi Arabia. He got to work with his dad and four brothers from 1974-1976 on the Alaskan Pipeline. He has worked at Southwest Contractors in Bakersfield for the last 30 years where he had made hundreds of connections with coworkers and clients that soon became friends. He had a love for Harley Davidsons or any motorcycles he was able to ride. He was a 32nd degree Mason, a member of the Kern County Shrine Club, and Member of the Al Malaikah and Al Malaikah Motor Patrol. He will be GREATLY missed as a son, brother, husband, father, uncle, grandfather “PAPA” and friend.
Mike is survived by his wife of 40 years, Karen Nichols; daughter, Michele Nichols and granddaughters, Danika and Bristol; son, Travis Nichols and wife Stacey and granddaughter, Addyson and grandson, Jaxon. He is also survived by his mother, Nellie Nichols; brother John, Jr. and wife Barbie; brother, Kevin; sister-in-law, Jaimie; nephews, Kurt and Adam; and niece, Carrie, along with their significant others and children.
He was preceded in death by his father, John R Nichols, Sr.; and brother, David Nichols.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, May 22, 2021 at 2pm. It will be at Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest at 2739 Panama Lane, Bakersfield, CA 93313. Following the memorial there will be a Celebration gathering and food at Noble Park, 700 S. P St., Bakersfield CA (Next to the Fairgrounds).
In lieu of flowers, the Nichols family would rather have a donation made to the Hoffman Hospice Organization in Bakersfield as they were so helpful and caring in his final transition.