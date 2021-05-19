BAKERSFEILD, Calif. —Jesse Michael “Mike” Nichols, 68, passed Sunday, May 2, 2021. Mike was born in Neosho, Missouri on July 11, 1952 to John and Nellie Nichols. He lived most of his younger and early adult life in Casper, Wyoming where he graduated from Natrona County High School in 1971. He volunteered for many years diving for Search and Rescue for Natrona County in Wyoming. He moved to Bakersfield, California in 1989 where he resided for the remainder of his life.

He loved the outdoors and hunting. Mike was a very family driven man that, even though he worked many hours out of town, he made it to every sporting event or activity his kids had going. He had the same drive for his four grandkids and made his world to be their “PAPA”. He was a workaholic to provide for his family and got to do it in a profession he loved. As a pipeline welder he got to travel most of the United States and even to Saudi Arabia. He got to work with his dad and four brothers from 1974-1976 on the Alaskan Pipeline. He has worked at Southwest Contractors in Bakersfield for the last 30 years where he had made hundreds of connections with coworkers and clients that soon became friends. He had a love for Harley Davidsons or any motorcycles he was able to ride. He was a 32nd degree Mason, a member of the Kern County Shrine Club, and Member of the Al Malaikah and Al Malaikah Motor Patrol. He will be GREATLY missed as a son, brother, husband, father, uncle, grandfather “PAPA” and friend.