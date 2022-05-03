Jim Gibbs, former Basin and Casper resident, 76, passed away on April 29, 2022 in Casper, Wyoming after his generous heart resolved to rest.

Services are planned for May 6, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Casper.

Born on October 29, 1945 in Kellogg, Idaho, Jim was the son of James and Adelaide Gibbs and the brother of Mary Jo (Fowler). He graduated from Shoshoni High and attended Rocky Mountain College where he played baseball and football and earned a degree in P.E. In 2016, Jim was inducted into the RMC Baseball Hall of Fame.

While Jim’s teaching career began in Montana, he eventually moved to Meeteetse to teach and coach. Here, Jim met the love of his life, Shauna (Barling) whom he married in 1971. They moved to Basin where Jim taught P.E. and coached volleyball, basketball, and track throughout his 30 year career as a Basin Bobcat/Riverside Rebel. After retiring, the couple moved to Casper where Jim coached volleyball at Dean Morgan Middle School and trapshooting at Casper College.

Jim was a rabid New York Yankee fan, an avid reader, an advocate for women in sports, a gunsmith, a woodworker, a trapshooter, a gardener, and a caring neighbor.

Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Shauna; his daughter, Jaime (Matt) Hartt and their three children, Ethan, Sophia and Nolan Hartt of Ashland, Oregon; and his sister, Mary Jo (Don) Fowler of Worland, Wyoming; his dear nephews and nieces: Jim (Annie) Fowler, Jeff (Julie) Fowler, Adri (Blaine) Ruby, Lynsey (Dave) Kling, Sarah (Joe) Hunter, and Shannon (Lee) Reiff.

To celebrate Jim’s legacy, you are welcome to make a contribution to Rocky Mountain College, 1511 Poly Drive, Billings, MT 59102 or to the charity of your choice.