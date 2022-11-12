CASPER — Jo Ann Williams, 68, of Casper, passed away Monday, October 24, 2022 at Shepherd of the Valley Rehabilitation and Wellness.

Jo was born on November 7, 1953 in Tucson, AZ to Lillian and Truman Sloan. She attended Natrona County High School, graduating in 1972.

Jo was a long-time resident of Casper, working at Halliburton and Defense Technology. In her earlier years, she played intramural softball. Later, she and her husband, Darryl Williams were locally active in the sport of dog pulling, where they made many friends. Jo was an avid reader of Stephen King, and a lifelong fan of Linda Ronstadt.

She was preceded in death by Darryl on August 21, 2008. She is survived by sister, Lori Powers; brother, Ben Schwader; sister-in-law, Ann Schwader; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Services pending. Memorial contributions may be made to Casper Humane Society.