DOUGLAS—Joan Ardyce Schroeder, 87, died Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, in Douglas. Visitation will be from 5—7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at Bustard & Jacoby Funeral Home in Casper. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, at Faith Bible Baptist Church with Pastor Dale Fitzsimmons officiating. Interment will be at Highland Cemetery.