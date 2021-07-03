CASPER—JoAnn Brewer passed away on February 20, 2021. Her family and friends invite you to join them in celebrating her life at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 9, 2021, at Newcomer Funeral Home Chapel, 710 E. 2nd Street, in Casper. A reception will follow at noon at the FireRock Steakhouse, 6100 E. 2nd Street.