STORY—Our beautiful mother and grandmother, JoAnn Brewer, age 89, crossed over to Heaven on February 20, 2021. She died at home, surrounded by family and loved ones, following a brave battle with vascular dementia and other health issues.

JoAnn was born September 15, 1931 to Carl and Madeline Williams in Crookston, Nebraska. Her family moved to Casper, Wyoming during the Great Depression when her father went to work for Texaco Oil. JoAnn graduated from Natrona County High School with the class of 1949. She also graduated from Casper Junior College, where she had the honor of being crowned that school’s very first homecoming queen.

JoAnn met the love of her life, Zack Brewer, Jr., in the fifth grade at Willard Elementary School, and they began dating in high school. During her school years, she helped at Wardrobe Cleaners, which her parents owned, and after college, she worked at Richfield Oil Company. When Zack completed college, he and JoAnn married in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Army took them to Ft. Eustis, Virginia for basic training. They were transferred to Fort Riley, Kansas where JoAnn worked as a base secretary.