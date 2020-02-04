CASPER – Joann Lynn Holder, 50, passed away surrounded by her family on January 30, 2020.

She was born in Deadwood, SD on July 12, 1969, the daughter of the late David Richards and Linda Lanier.

She spent some time in Montana before moving to Green River, WY where she would meet Kraig Stewart and they would have two children, Stephen Stewart and Ashlee Richards, who she loved dearly.

Later, she moved to Casper, WY to be closer to her mom.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Her interests included fishing with her boyfriend, Thomas, barbecuing with her family, watching movies with her mom, and taking weekend trips with her family to Riverton to gamble. Most of all though, she lived for her kids.

Survivors include her mother, Linda; her son, Stephen and his wife, Chelsie; and her daughter, Ashlee, as well as several nieces and nephews and her life-long friend, Audrey Gomez.

She was preceded in death by her dad, David; her sister, Wendy Fischer; and her Grandma Merle.

At her request, there will be no services. A memorial barbecue will take place at a later time in Casper and Green River, WY.

To our sleeping beauty, you will be missed.

To plant a tree in memory of Joann Holder as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.