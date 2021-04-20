Joann Ruth (Wild) Cortez passed away peacefully on April 15, 2021. She was born in Fort Collins, Colorado on November 1, 1929 to Joe C. and Vera M. (Jagdmann) Wild. She attended schools in Loveland, Colorado. On July 4, 1948 she married Marvin L. Milner and went to work on the Milner ranch near Masonville, Colorado. Their son Robert was born the following year, followed in two years by daughter Sandra.

Marvin and Joann lived in Masonville until 1963, before moving North to Sheridan, Wyoming. Marvin became ranch manager for John E. Rice and Sons until the ranch had a dispersion sale. The Milners then moved to the Buffalo area, working for Charles Lawrence and Charles Stevenson. In the Spring of 1967, the couple moved back to Sheridan County where they began a dairy on Upper Prairie Dog Creek. They sold the dairy in 1973 and moved closer to town. While on the ranch, Joann became a Jafra cosmetic consultant. She won numerous awards and continued the business into the mid1990’s. Marvin passed away from ALS in October 1987.

Joann also worked at a shoe store in Buffalo for a short period of time where she met Antonio Cortez. That would start a new chapter in her life. Joann and Tony married in November 1988, in Casper, Wyoming, where they lived until her death. A number of years after their marriage, Joann became a Partylite consultant until giving it up a few years ago.