CASPER - JoAnn Sue (Nelson) Dickerson passed away, surrounded by family, Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at the age of 64.

Born in Florence, Colorado, on July 14, 1956 to Theran and Loretta Nelson, JoAnn completed her Bachelors of Science in Registered Nursing from the University of Northern Colorado in 1979.

She married D. Kevin Dickerson June 25, 1977 and continued her nursing career in Casper, where they raised three children, David, Amy and Steven, and three grandchildren, Danica, Jack and Lily Dickerson.

JoAnn joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in 1984 and joyfully served in church callings including, primary president, young women's president, Cub Scout leader, relief society president, and stake temple and family history consultant.

JoAnn was known for making delicious pies and extravagant dinners. Grammy's intelligent sense of humor, charitable nature and identity as a mother made her easy to love.