CASPER—Jody Dean Brown passed away on February 14, 2022. Jody was born to parents Raymond and Kathleen Brown on July 9, 1963. He graduated from NCHS in 1981. He worked in construction most of his life. He was employed by Cole Custom Cabinets and became a master woodworker. Due to health issues he retired from WL Plastics where he was foreman.

On April 24, 1990 he married Dorothy Brown and became a Dad to JJ and Jacqui. They later divorced.

Jody is survived by this mother, Kathy; sister, Dawn; nephew, Joseph, aunt, Melody; step-sisters, Margie and Fritzi; many cousins; and lots of friends.

He was preceded in death by grandparents, Guy and Opal Newell; uncle, Dennis Newell; and dad, Raymond; step-sister, Loretta Hildebrand.

There are no pending services. A memorial in the spring will be held in Esterbrook.