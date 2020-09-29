Jody Lee Crabb

ALCOVA—Jody was born on December 4, 1956 in Topeka, Kansas to Jimmy Crabb and Betty Jo Watts. He grew up in Arizona, Arkansas, California, New Mexico and Wyoming. He passed away suddenly in the comfort of his home on September 24, 2020, in Alcova, Wyoming.

You may know him as Jay or Jody, but we know him as Dad, Papa, Brother, Friend. Jody was a man of his word, the hardest working man you’d ever know, so very talented in all he did. He was the best Papa in all the land. Jody was the greatest big brother you could have. He was always paving the way for his best Bud, John. He woke up every morning with a purpose and set out each day to improve upon the last.

Jody built many successful businesses through his years. He was a master welder of all sorts. He spent many years in the oilfield pipelines, trucking equipment business and many other aspects of the welding world. He was a very skilled craftsman. He spent years building and perfecting his beautiful log cabin in Alcova. He created the most beautiful metal art. The final chapter of his successful careers was with ConocoPhillips inspecting and managing the pipeline projects he once welded.