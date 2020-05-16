× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

EVANSVILLE—Joe Melvin Middleton was born on October 27, 1936 on the Middleton homestead 63 miles north east of Douglas Wyoming. He was the fifth born child to James O. and Marie Middleton. There was always work to be done on the ranch, even for youngsters. The Boys in the Middleton family and the Miller Family shared the country school between the two ranches. Joe graduated in 1954 from Douglas High School.

Joe was drafted into the Army in 1959. He served in The Honor Guard Company, First Battle Group, and Third Infantry at Fort Myer, Virginia. In the Casson Section, he served in almost every funeral conducted for members of the U.S. Military or the U.S. Government officials who was buried at Arlington National Cemetery from 1959-1962. This was something that he was extremely proud of.