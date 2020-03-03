BUFFALO—Funeral services for Joe Wenzel, 84 year old Buffalo resident who passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020, at the Agape Manor in Buffalo will be held on May 9, at 2:00 p.m. at the Fire Rock Steakhouse in Casper at 6100 E. 2nd Street.

Donations in Joe’s memory may be made to the Bread of Life Food Pantry in care of the Harness Funeral Home at 351 N. Adams in Buffalo.

Online condolences may be made www.harnessfuneralhome.com.

Joseph Junior Wenzel was born on May 30, 1935 in Wessington Springs, South Dakota to Olive Jessie Homewood and Joe Addyson Wenzel. He was the second of three boys, Darrell (Pug), Joe (Pete) and George (Porge).

He helped his dad on the farm and developed a lifelong love for equipment of all kinds. He often told stories of driving trucks and tractors when he was only nine!

He was drafted by the US Army in 1958 and served until 1960. He was stationed in Fort Hood, Texas and Germany where he served. He was very proud to tell us all that he served in the same area at the same time with Elvis Presley. Joe drove a M59 Personnel Carrier. After he was discharged he began to work for Rissler & McMurry.

In 1960 he married Doris Roggow. They lived in Buffalo Wyoming and had two children, Kelly and Gary.